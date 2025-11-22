‘Trip’ on vintage charm with Vrischikolsavam in Tripunithura



Every year, the sleepy town of Tripunithura is jolted into a socio-cultural melange with the onset of Vrischikolsavam, the festival held in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam (November–December).



Held at the Poornathrayeesa Temple, this year’s eight-day festival began on November 19. It will conclude with the aarattu on November 26.



It is believed that when the Perumpadappu Swaroopam (the erstwhile kingdom of Cochin) shifted its capital from earlier centres such as Mahodayapuram and later Thrissur to Tripunithura around the 14th century, the worship of Poornathrayeesa (Lord Krishna) acquired deeper political and familial significance, establishing the deity as the family god of the Cochin royal house.



The temple’s annual Vrischikam festival subsequently evolved into the Rajotsavam, the official royal festival of the Cochin kingdom. Over the years, the festival has grown beyond its religious and royal origins to become a hotspot for Kerala’s major temple art forms, widening its popularity across communities.



The temple premises transform into a vibrant 24-hour stage where performances unfold around the clock. Each day offers a curated roster featuring Panchari Melam and Thayambaka, Kathakali, Ottanthullal, and classical vocal and instrumental concerts.



The ensemble Panchari Melam sets the primary auditory tone of the festival, giving the processions their momentum. This is also where a Tripunithura native often encounters a long-lost friend, a distant relative or gains new ‘ulsavam buddies’.



Vrischikolsavam is anchored as much in musical rigour as in visual pageantry. Connoisseurs mark their calendars for specific melams often led by renowned maestros. Discussions on kalapramanam (tempo) and nadasoukhyam (tonal richness) continue long after the last beat of the chenda.



The festival concludes on the eighth day with the aarattu at the Chakkamkulangara Temple, where the idol is taken for a ceremonial bath.