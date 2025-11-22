‘Zero-vote’ candidate has nothing to lose, everything to gain in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: O P Rasheed, the candidate who made headlines in the 2020 local-body elections by failing to secure even a single vote, is back in the fray. Far from being disheartened, Rasheed insists that his previous defeat was not a setback but a successful strategic move crafted by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to ensure the victory of Karat Faizal.

Speaking with discernible confidence, Rasheed maintains that the “zero-vote episode” will not be repeated this time.

In 2020, the LDF initially selected Faizal as its candidate for the Chundapparamba division. However, Faizal was at the receiving end of public criticism owing to allegations linked to the infamous gold smuggling case. Growing protests and intense backlash put the LDF leadership in a difficult position.

To quell the unrest, the LDF replaced Faizal with O P Rasheed, who represented the National Youth League. But the election results were shocking as Rasheed did not receive even a single vote, not even his own. Running as an independent, Faizal went on to win the seat by a margin of 82 votes.

“It was all planned,” claims Rasheed. Now, Rasheed asserts that the surprising numbers of 2020 were no accident.

According to him, the LDF had never abandoned Faizal in spirit, even though his official candidature was withdrawn. “Voters did not reject Faizal. LDF workers and committees rallied behind him.