Grazing buffaloes stray on to NH, firefighters herd them to safety

KASARGOD: The Fire and Rescue Services in Kasaragod carried out a safety operation on Saturday after a herd of buffaloes strayed onto the national highway. A six-member team, along with patrolling staff of the contracting company of the highway construction, walked with the animals for over four kilometres, herding them to safety.

The buffaloes, owned by five residents of Eriyal near Mogral Puthur, had been released for grazing as usual. However, 12 buffaloes broke away, entered the highway through an opening in the parapet wall near Adkathbail, and began running amid speeding traffic.

A two-wheeler rider who encountered the animals alerted the Fire and Rescue Services office around 2.45pm. A team led by senior fire officer V N Venugopal was dispatched.

“We found them on the flyover and had to guide them nearly 4km to an opening at Anangoor,” said Venugopal. The team then moved the animals to an open field and secured them with ropes. The Kasaragod Town police said the buffalo owners were taken into custody for endangering public safety.