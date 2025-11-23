Green campaign flash mob sparks communal standoff in Kasaragod

KASARGOD: The flash mob organised by District Suchitwa Mission and Kumbashree Mission for green election campaign ended up triggering a communal clash, albeit unintentionally at Ulliyathadka near Kasaragod town on Friday. Kasaragod police booked 50 people for unlawful assembly and rioting. Three have been taken into custody so far. District Collector K Inbasekar flagged off Haritha Sandesh Yatra, a green campaign to ensure eco-friendly norms in 2025 local body elections, at the collector’s office on Friday.

Followed by the inauguration, the flash mob team headed to selected places to perform and sensitise people to follow green norms during the elections. Around noon, the flash mob team arrived at Madhur grama panchayat office.

Meanwhile, there was a prayer meet (Jummah) under way at a mosque nearby since it was Friday. At the same time, there were BJP workers gathered at Madhur grama panchayat since it was the last day to file nomination for local body elections. When the flash mob happened, a section of people from the mosque opposed it, assuming that it was a BJP programme.

Kudumbashree Mission coordinator Ratheesh Kumar said that somebody switched off the audio system citing prayers and the flash mob crew dispersed, heading to the next destination. “We were unaware of such a situation brewing over the flash mob we conducted because our crew left from the spot immediately after that,” he said.

Though the flash mob crew left, tension continued to simmer since there were BJP workers present on the spot.

According to the FIR filed by police, the police team received information about the tension around 1.30pm, there were two sections of people one wearing ordinary shirts standing on the north side and the other group wearing saffron bracelets standing on the south side.