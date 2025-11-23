INTERVIEW| ‘People will see stagnation in development under Pinarayi govt’

MALAPPURAM: In the thick of an intense local body election season, IUML State President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal speaks to TNIE about UDF’s preparedness, seat-sharing debates, P V Anvar’s likely entry to the UDF, and why these elections could become a referendum on the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The nomination process is over and the stage is set for the local body elections. How prepared are the Muslim League and the UDF?

The UDF and the Muslim League are fully prepared. Our candidates have already completed the first phase of campaigning. With nomination and scrutiny processes completed, the election picture is now clear. Candidates are in the field fully energised.

There were some issues regarding seat allocation within the UDF in both north and south Kerala...

Naturally, there will be discussions and disagreements while finalising seat sharing. However, all issues were resolved before the nomination day itself. Now, the UDF is moving forward with complete unity.

What about P V Anvar? Will there be a decision soon on his entry into the UDF?

The IUML has always maintained that he should be included in the UDF. After the Nilambur bypoll, the political scenario changed significantly and he took a firm stand in favour of joining the UDF. We expect a positive decision from the Congress and the UDF as a whole by November 24.