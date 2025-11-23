INTERVIEW|‘Had Arikomban not been captured, he wouldn’t have been alive today’

Is it not the lack of food in the forest that makes these elephants venture out?

It can happen due to food, but habitual conflict animals seek conflict. There are many interesting observations. In 2014, I caught a bull among a group that would stand in the same place, right from early morning. It was active only in the wee hours. During the day, it slept soundly after night duty. It would leave at exactly 5 am, when the prayer call from the mosque was heard. We spoke to the mosque and they skipped the prayer call the next morning. The elephant stayed. We caught it that day.

Do they have emotional bonding? Are the groups of male elephants like rowdy gangs?

Yes, they have emotional bonding. Not a rowdy gang, but even rowdies have bonds, right? (laughs) This is survival behaviour. Conflict is a different level of survival. All this is part of evolution. We cannot say what is right or wrong… we cannot judge everything only through a human perspective.

There was an allegation that the forest department captured ‘Arikomban’ and shifted him from his original habitat to turn him into a kumki elephant…

The decision to capture Arikomban was taken by the High Court. If Arikomban had remained where he was, he would not have been alive today — he would likely have been poisoned. There are two distinct issues here: the difference between animal lovers and conservation. Welfare concerns individual welfare; conservation concerns an ecosystem. Welfare arises from personal emotion. Many conflicts arise because this distinction is not understood. Animal lovers look at Arikomban from a welfare perspective. I look at it from a conservation perspective.

Your take on the psychology of Arikomban fans…

I’ve got many abuses and threats from them. It could be their love for the animal. I look at their empathy for the animal in a positive manner.

There were allegations that Arikomban was overdosed during tranquilisation.

Elephants cannot be tranquilised like humans. In wildlife, we cannot use gas anaesthesia. We must use chemical immobilisation, meaning injectable drugs. But we cannot walk up to an elephant or tiger and inject it. We need equipment — a darting gun. We use combinations of two or three drugs. In human surgery, we know all the vital parameters. But in the wild, I have no such data. I rely entirely on observation – the animal’s movement patterns, my intuition, experience, and knowledge.

If the animal is standing in a good landscape suitable for safe tranquilisation, I will use a ‘knock-out dose.’ Munnar is a steep terrain. If I give a full dose, the elephant might fall and die, or fall into the dam and drown. I have only a 500-metre window where the elephant must be immobilised. If it goes beyond that, we cannot even load it into a truck. I start with small doses and guide the elephant down. I watch every reflex and adjust accordingly. Only years of experience make this possible.