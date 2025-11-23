Malayali soldier falls into gorge in Poonch, dies

MALAPPURAM: Junior Commissioned Officer Sajeesh K, 48, a Malayali soldier from Cherukunnu, Malappuram, died after falling into a gorge while on patrol at Behramgalla in Jammu’s Poonch district around 4 pm on Friday.

Army personnel launched a rescue operation soon after the incident, but Sajeesh had died by then. His body was brought to Cherukunnu by 10 pm on Saturday.

The body was kept at his residence, where the public can pay homage from 7.30 am to 9.30 am on Sunday. After an official guard of honour, the cremation will be held on the house premises.

Sajeesh had served in the Army for 27 years. He had rejoined duty just two months ago after a vacation. He is survived by wife Roshini, and two children.

The Army’s White Knight Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldier.

“General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Subedar (operator) Sajeesh K, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol on November 21. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Army said.