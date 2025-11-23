Onchiyam – where CPM, RMP are locked in a bitter turf war

KOZHIKODE: As Kerala inches closer to the local body elections, all eyes are once again on Onchiyam, the politically charged panchayat that has long been synonymous with red flags, ideological clashes, and the lingering shadow of a political murder that reshaped the Left in Kerala.

For decades, Onchiyam was considered an unshakable fortress of CPM. But that changed in 2010 when the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), born out of rebellion and blood, captured power following the brutal killing of its founder, T P Chandrasekharan, a former CPM leader who was expelled from the party. Since then, the RMP and the CPM have been locked in a bitter turf war for control over this small but politically symbolic panchayat.

Once a CPM bastion, Onchiyam transformed into the RMP’s ideological capital after Chandrasekharan’s murder in 2012. His widow, K K Rema, rose from tragedy to political prominence, representing the RMP in the state assembly.

“RMP has strengthened its roots in Onchiyam. Development has been visible, especially since K K Rema became an MLA. The CPM no longer has the same influence here,” according to the local residents.

But for some others, “There hasn’t been any real development in 15 years. Whatever work happened benefited their own people. The CPM will bring discipline and structure back if they return.”

RMP MLA K K Rema, who has become the face of anti-CPM Left politics, exudes confidence as she campaigns through Onchiyam.