Onchiyam – where CPM, RMP are locked in a bitter turf war

KOZHIKODE: As Kerala inches closer to the local body elections, all eyes are once again on Onchiyam, the politically charged panchayat that has long been synonymous with red flags, ideological clashes, and the lingering shadow of a political murder that reshaped the Left in Kerala.
For decades, Onchiyam was considered an unshakable fortress of CPM. But that changed in 2010 when the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), born out of rebellion and blood, captured power following the brutal killing of its founder, T P Chandrasekharan, a former CPM leader who was expelled from the party. Since then, the RMP and the CPM have been locked in a bitter turf war for control over this small but politically symbolic panchayat.
Once a CPM bastion, Onchiyam transformed into the RMP’s ideological capital after Chandrasekharan’s murder in 2012. His widow, K K Rema, rose from tragedy to political prominence, representing the RMP in the state assembly.
“RMP has strengthened its roots in Onchiyam. Development has been visible, especially since K K Rema became an MLA. The CPM no longer has the same influence here,” according to the local residents.
But for some others, “There hasn’t been any real development in 15 years. Whatever work happened benefited their own people. The CPM will bring discipline and structure back if they return.”
RMP MLA K K Rema, who has become the face of anti-CPM Left politics, exudes confidence as she campaigns through Onchiyam.
“The development visible in Onchiyam is both from the panchayat’s work and my initiatives as an MLA. In this digital age, no one can mislead voters. CPM can show gimmicks at the end of their tenure, but the truth is visible, even in their own panchayats. RMP has set an example of transparent governance. I am confident we will win more seats than before,” said Rema.
“The Left ideology no longer exists within the CPM. They have aligned with capitalist and communal forces. What ideals do they have left to tell voters? Their campaign is filled with fake propaganda on social media. But people are not fools. They can see what’s been done, and they will deliver a verdict based on facts. The Left will face a historic defeat in Onchiyam and across Kerala.”
Responding sharply to Rema’s remarks, T P Bineesh, CPM Onchiyam area secretary, asserted that the LDF is poised for a comeback. “There is no doubt, the LDF will recapture the Onchiyam panchayat. The party has grown politically in this region. In the last election, CPM lost by a narrow margin, but the people have seen our continuous grassroots work. We are confident of a massive return,” he said.
Bineesh emphasised that the CPM campaign focuses on people’s welfare, not personalities.
“We are not concerned about what the MLA or opponents say. Our politics connects with ordinary people, not through social media but through direct engagement. The people of Onchiyam know who truly represents their interests, and that clarity will be reflected in the ballot box,” he added.