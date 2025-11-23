Rain likely across Kerala; yellow alerts in 7 districts on November 23

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki — for Sunday.
The IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers across many parts of Kerala over the next six days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Monday.
Alert issued
Sunday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki
Monday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Malappuram
Tuesday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki
Wednesday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki