Rain likely across Kerala; yellow alerts in 7 districts on November 23

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki — for Sunday.

The IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers across many parts of Kerala over the next six days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Monday.

Alert issued

Sunday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki

Monday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Malappuram

Tuesday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki

Wednesday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki