Rebels, turncoats pose headache for fronts in Kerala local body elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local body polls often act as a launch pad for new political faces, making them a keenly watched affair. These elections spawn leaders, disruptors, and at times kingmakers. Unlike general elections, voters are often kinder to those hopping from one party to another, finding fault with the policies they had espoused earlier, and contesting on a new label. The cabin of democracy during local body polls is so accommodating that there is room for turncoats and rebels.
It is no different this time either. The three major political fronts – LDF, UDF and NDA – are having to deal with aspirants who can upset their apple cart.
In Thiruvananthapuram corporation, where the LDF is locked in a seesaw fight with the NDA to retain power, intra-party feud in at least two divisions are giving the left coalition a headache. Former Desabhimani Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief K Sreekandan, a party member for the past four decades, is contesting from Ulloor ward, an LDF bastion, as an independent. He decided to throw down the gauntlet after the CPM agreed on another candidate.
The bitterness prompted Sreekandan to come out against former minister and party strongman Kadakampally Surendran, accusing him of a deal with the BJP.
In Chempazhanthy, former CPM local committee member Annie Asokan is contesting as a rebel candidate. The Kazhakoottam block panchayat president from 2004 to 2010, she chose to be a rebel after the party opted for Sheela Mohanan.
Annie’s ire was also directed against Kadakampally. In CPM’s sitting ward of Vazhottukonam, former CPM branch secretary K V Mohanan is contesting as a rebel candidate. His justification of going against the party is that a person having real estate interests has been picked as the candidate.
For the UDF, too, which is trying to offset the previous electoral losses, is also bogged down by defections. K Maheswaran Nair, a former Leader of Opposition in the corporation and a four-time councillor from the Poojappura ward, has joined the BJP and is contesting from Punnakkamugal. Former Congress leader Padmini Thomas, who had joined the saffron party, is the NDA candidate in the Palayam ward. Another former Congress leader, Thampanoor Satheesh, is in the fray in Thampanoor for the NDA.
In Kochi corporation, defection has been the order of the day. In the previous elections, the LDF won 33 seats and managed to garner the support of two independent candidates to grab power in the 74-member council. The UDF won 31 seats, while the NDA and independent candidates won five each.
Muslim League rebel T K Ashraf, who had supported the LDF last time and was given the health standing committee chairperson post in return, has made a ‘homecoming’ and has been fielded as the UDF candidate from North Kaloor. P M Harris, a League councillor and a former public workbns standing committee chairperson, is the LDF candidate against Ashraf. On its part, the LDF has fielded six former UDF councillors to retain power.
In Vyttila division, CPM former area committee member V P Chandran has been fielded as an independent candidate by the UDF. In a tit-for-tat response, former KPCC member A B Sabu was fielded by the CPM as their candidate.
Thoppumpady councillor Sheeba Durom, who was suspended from the Congress party in 2023, will now contest the election on behalf of the LDF from the same ward. Gracy Joseph, the LDF candidate in Kathrikadavu division, was a UDF councillor and was suspended by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) in 2020.
Another candidate, M B Muraleedharan, contesting from Vennala, was a three-term Congress councillor and was also the UDF parliamentary party secretary. Former Congress councillor Mary Calista Prakashan, who represented the Mundamveli division, is contesting from the same ward on a CPM ticket this time.
Malini Kurup, a three-term councillor, has already left the Congress after being denied the Girinagar seat. This came as a shocker for the Congress which had witnessed its Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon joining the BJP and declared as it’s candidate in Ponnurunni East. Devankulangara councillor Santha Vijayan too defected.
In Thrissur corporation, which has a rich history of turncoats becoming kingmakers, there is no dearth of rebels and turncoats this time too. Mayor M K Varghese himself was a Congress rebel candidate after the party denied him a seat in 2020. Varghese won the election and pledged support to the LDF, which cobbled up votes barely enough to catapult it to power. Varghese entered into a pact with the LDF and became the mayor.
Former deputy mayor and LDF councillor for 15 years, Beena Murali has announced that she will contest from Krishnapuram as an independent. She had resigned from the CPI after being refused a seat. Janata Dal (S) councillor Sheeba Babu has now joined the BJP and will contest as the party candidate from Kalathode. The BJP too has to endure rebel woes as I Lalithambika, the party’s councillor from Kuttankulangara, has deserted the ship. She is contesting as a CPI-backed independent from the same division. UDF’s Kuriachira councillor Nimmy Rappai has left the Congress and is now contesting as an LDF-backed candidate.
In Kannur corporation, the spotlight for the past 10 years was on P K Ragesh, a rebel Congress leader. He helped shape the corporation’s political landscape by helping to elect its first mayor, E. P. Latha of the LDF, in 2015. At the time, the UDF and the LDF had won 27 seats each in the 55-member council, while Ragesh secured a seat as an independent after breaking away from the Congress. By extending his support to the LDF, he was made the deputy mayor.
However, in 2019, he shifted his stance by successfully backing a UDF-led no-confidence motion against Latha. Later that year, following compromise talks initiated by K Sudhakaran, he rejoined the Congress, paving the way for Congress leader Suma Balakrishnan to become the mayor while he retained the post of deputy mayor. He was expelled in 2023 from the party due to an internal feud. Now, he is working through the Rajivji Cultural Forum, which plans to field candidates in several wards of the corporation under the banner of Aikya Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi.
