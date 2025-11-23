Rebels, turncoats pose headache for fronts in Kerala local body elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local body polls often act as a launch pad for new political faces, making them a keenly watched affair. These elections spawn leaders, disruptors, and at times kingmakers. Unlike general elections, voters are often kinder to those hopping from one party to another, finding fault with the policies they had espoused earlier, and contesting on a new label. The cabin of democracy during local body polls is so accommodating that there is room for turncoats and rebels.

It is no different this time either. The three major political fronts – LDF, UDF and NDA – are having to deal with aspirants who can upset their apple cart.

In Thiruvananthapuram corporation, where the LDF is locked in a seesaw fight with the NDA to retain power, intra-party feud in at least two divisions are giving the left coalition a headache. Former Desabhimani Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief K Sreekandan, a party member for the past four decades, is contesting from Ulloor ward, an LDF bastion, as an independent. He decided to throw down the gauntlet after the CPM agreed on another candidate.

The bitterness prompted Sreekandan to come out against former minister and party strongman Kadakampally Surendran, accusing him of a deal with the BJP.

In Chempazhanthy, former CPM local committee member Annie Asokan is contesting as a rebel candidate. The Kazhakoottam block panchayat president from 2004 to 2010, she chose to be a rebel after the party opted for Sheela Mohanan.

Annie’s ire was also directed against Kadakampally. In CPM’s sitting ward of Vazhottukonam, former CPM branch secretary K V Mohanan is contesting as a rebel candidate. His justification of going against the party is that a person having real estate interests has been picked as the candidate.