A court in Kerala's Alappuzha sentences key accused Prabeesh to death in Anitha murder case of 2021

ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha Additional Sessions Court–III on Monday awarded death penalty to the first accused in the Anitha murder case that took place in Kainakari.

Prabeesh (37), of Pookodan House, Nilambur, was sentenced to death for the murder of Anitha (32), of Thekkemadam House, Punnapra South panchayat.

Rajani (38), of Pathissery House, Thottuvathala, Kainakari, is the second accused in the case. A close friend of Prabeesh, she is currently lodged in an Odisha jail in connection with an NDPS case.

Judge M Shuhaib directed the prosecution to produce her in court on November 29 on the basis of a production warrant, after which the quantum of punishment to Rajani will be pronounced.

According to the prosecution, Prabeesh strangled Anitha to death while engaging in sexual intercourse, with the intent of removing her from his life so he could continue living with Rajani.

A driver by profession, Prabeesh had been cohabiting with Rajani. The murder was allegedly executed at Rajani’s house on July 7, 2021.

Prosecution reports state that Anitha became unconscious after being strangled. Believing she had died, the accused transported her body in a country boat to Pallathuruthy and dumped it in the canal near the Arayanthodu bridge. Local residents discovered the body the next evening. Initially registered as a case of unnatural death, the woman remained unidentified until Anitha’s brother recognised the body the following day.

A postmortem examination revealed injuries to the throat and damage to the thyroid gland, raising suspicion among doctors, who alerted the police.