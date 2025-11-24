Calicut University faces complaints over mix-ups in question papers

MALAPPURAM: The University of Calicut is facing serious allegations of irregularities in the question papers issued for the first-semester BCA, BSc (AI) and BA Journalism examinations. The complaints arose after errors were reported during the BCA and BSc (AI) exams held on November 14.

The university usually sends the question papers online to colleges directly from the examination control room. According to students and teachers, the university reportedly sent a computer science paper to the BCA centres instead of the core paper.

Teachers said there was no official circular regarding the mix-up. Instead, invigilators relied on voice messages circulated through WhatsApp groups, including an assurance that the correct paper would be uploaded “soon”. The original paper reportedly appeared in the system only after the 30-minute window permitted for corrections, a violation of the university’s guidelines, which prohibit question paper changes beyond the first half hour of the examination.

For BSc (AI) students, the question paper of the subject ‘Fundamentals of Computers and Computational Thinking’ reached colleges only at 2.45pm, despite the exam beginning at 2pm. Another complaint has surfaced from the BA Journalism department. The same question paper of the minor course — Basics of Communication — was allegedly used for examinations held on November 18 and 20.