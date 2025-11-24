Centre to support preservation of ancient manuscripts at temple

KOTTAYAM: In a major boost to the efforts to preserve the collection of palm leaf manuscripts and ‘thaaliyola grantha’ (books made of palm leaf manuscripts) recovered from the attic of the Kumaranalloor Devi temple in Kottayam last year, the temple authorities have secured support from the Union government.

The Sevadhi Museum and Indological Research Institute, established for the preservation of the manuscripts, has received approval from the Gyan Bharatam Mission under the Union Ministry of Culture, to become an independent research institute.

Gyan Bharatam is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Culture for identifying, documenting, conserving, digitising, preserving, and promoting India’s vast manuscript heritage. Samar Nanda, joint secretary, Ministry of Culture, and Hari C T, administrator of Sevadhi, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective parties.

Indrajeet Singh, director, Gyan Bharatam Mission, handed over the MoU at a function held at the Gyan Bharatam Mission headquarters in New Delhi. Hari C T received the MoU on behalf of Sevadhi.

The Gyan Bharatam Mission aims at the comprehensive development, conservation and digitisation of archival study and research. To support the mission, Sevadhi boasts a library, a complete palm leaf collection, and the expertise of a trained curator. An MoU has also been signed with two institutions for technology transfer, with Sevadhi classified as an independent research institution.