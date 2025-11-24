Centre to support preservation of ancient manuscripts at temple

KOTTAYAM: In a major boost to the efforts to preserve the collection of palm leaf manuscripts and ‘thaaliyola grantha’ (books made of palm leaf manuscripts) recovered from the attic of the Kumaranalloor Devi temple in Kottayam last year, the temple authorities have secured support from the Union government.
The Sevadhi Museum and Indological Research Institute, established for the preservation of the manuscripts, has received approval from the Gyan Bharatam Mission under the Union Ministry of Culture, to become an independent research institute.
Gyan Bharatam is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Culture for identifying, documenting, conserving, digitising, preserving, and promoting India’s vast manuscript heritage. Samar Nanda, joint secretary, Ministry of Culture, and Hari C T, administrator of Sevadhi, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective parties.
Indrajeet Singh, director, Gyan Bharatam Mission, handed over the MoU at a function held at the Gyan Bharatam Mission headquarters in New Delhi. Hari C T received the MoU on behalf of Sevadhi.
The Gyan Bharatam Mission aims at the comprehensive development, conservation and digitisation of archival study and research. To support the mission, Sevadhi boasts a library, a complete palm leaf collection, and the expertise of a trained curator. An MoU has also been signed with two institutions for technology transfer, with Sevadhi classified as an independent research institution.
The extensive collection of palm-leaf manuscripts found at the temple is preserved at the Sevadhi Museum and Indological Research Institute, located within the temple complex. Sevadhi is enriched by a large collection of 37,200 palm leaves, and many rare books on medicine, astronomy, architecture, poetry, etc. A book called Kumaranalloor Granthavari has been published on the contents of these palm leaves.
The objective of the Sevadhi Research Institute is to preserve palm leaves, make them available to researchers, make archaeology a subject of study among students, and create awareness among people about the need to preserve their tradition and heritage.
To achieve this objective, Sevadhi conducted a three-month course in Epigraphy and Manuscriptology.
At the end of the course, an examination was conducted in collaboration with Alliance University, Bengaluru, and certificates were awarded to the participants. An MoU was also signed with Alliance University for conducting various courses.
Believed to be three centuries old, these manuscripts are expected to shed light on the life and society of people who lived during the Royal era of Kottayam.