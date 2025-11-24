Congress demands removal of Malappattam poll officer

KANNUR: The Congress has alleged that CPM leaders in Kannur threatened UDF candidates and prevented them from filing nomination papers in several wards, leading to uncontested wins for the CPM. The party has also lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer demanding the removal of the Malappattam election officer over alleged lapses.

The Congress mandalam president said the UDF could not field candidates in all seats in Anthoor due to long-standing intimidation by the CPM. He alleged that the CPM maintains a stance that no UDF candidate should contest in the ward where the CPM state secretary resides.