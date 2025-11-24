Congress demands removal of Malappattam poll officer

KANNUR: The Congress has alleged that CPM leaders in Kannur threatened UDF candidates and prevented them from filing nomination papers in several wards, leading to uncontested wins for the CPM. The party has also lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer demanding the removal of the Malappattam election officer over alleged lapses.
The Congress mandalam president said the UDF could not field candidates in all seats in Anthoor due to long-standing intimidation by the CPM. He alleged that the CPM maintains a stance that no UDF candidate should contest in the ward where the CPM state secretary resides.
The Congress also accused former municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of CPM state secretary M V Govindan, of leading efforts to prevent UDF candidates from entering the fray. CPM leaders rejected the accusations, stating that the Congress candidates withdrew voluntarily. Shyamala countered that the Congress was blaming the CPM for its own inability to field candidates.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the CPM, saying that not allowing rival candidates to even submit the nomination papers amounts to “fascism.” KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the CPM won unopposed in certain wards only after threatening UDF candidates. Congress leaders alleged that in two wards each of Anthoor municipality and Malappattam panchayat, their candidates were unable to submit nominations due to CPM pressure.