IFFK 2025 delegate registration to begin from Nov 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Delegate registration for the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will begin at 10 am on Tuesday (November 25). The festival is scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 12 to 19, 2025. The registrations can be completed through the official portal (registration.iffk.in).

The delegate fee has been fixed at Rs 1180, including GST, for the general category and Rs 590 for students. Online registration is open to all categories, including the general public, students, film societies, and film and television professionals. A delegate cell has also been set up at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram for those opting for direct registration.

The 30th edition of IFFK will feature an array of curated sections, including the International Competition for films from Asian, African and Latin American countries; World Cinema, showcasing globally acclaimed films; Indian Cinema Now; Malayalam Cinema Today; Country Focus; and the Homage section, honouring departed film personalities.

Over 200 international guests—including directors, technicians and jury members—are expected to participate. The festival will also host open forum discussions, meet-the-director sessions, exhibitions and a range of cultural programmes.