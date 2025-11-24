Kerala man arrested for bludgeoning wife to death with LPG cylinder

KOLLAM: A man from Karikkod in Kollam was arrested for bludgeoning his wife with an LPG cylinder to death in a late-night assault. The woman was found dead in a pool of blood at their home in the early hours of Monday when police reached the spot. Kilikollur police have registered a case.

The victim, Kavitha, 46, had suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot, police said. Her husband, Madhusoodanan Pillai, was taken into custody from the house soon after officers arrived.

According to police, the incident happened around 12.30 am, when Madhusoodanan Pillai allegedly hit Kavitha multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder. Their daughter was inside the house at the time.

Startled by loud sounds, neighbours rushed to their house and alerted the police. A doctor called to the spot confirmed that she was dead.

Madhusoodanan Pillai was later taken to the Kilikkollur police station. The body has been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police said preliminary investigation suggest that a domestic dispute triggered the attack and investigation is underway. Officers added that Madhusoodanan Pillai, who works in the cashew business, is a habitual drinker and has been undergoing treatment for depression.