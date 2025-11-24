‘LDF’s campaign will expose SIR as an attack on democracy and equality’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a quick chat with TNIE, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam outlines LDF’s united stand on key issues, from Sabarimala to welfare pensions. He stresses on Left unity, people-centric development, and resistance to BJP’s ideological agenda. Excerpts:

Do you think the recent controversy over the Sabarimala gold theft and the unresolved man-animal conflicts will hurt the LDF in the local body elections?

From the very beginning, we have made it clear that we fully support the SIT investigation in the Sabarimala issue. The government will not shield anyone involved, and this must be communicated openly to the public throughout the campaign. On man-animal conflict, our position is straightforward: human life comes first. While we value biodiversity and recognise that animals are a part of the ecosystem, our priority is to protect people when their lives are threatened.

You have opposed SIR strongly. How will you bring it into the campaign?

SIR is a BJP-RSS scheme to deny voting rights to dalits, adivasis, and the poor. It stems from Golwalkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’, which insists that only those who accept their version of religion and culture deserve citizenship. Their vision is rooted in chaturvarnya and Manusmriti, excluding marginalised communities. We’ve already seen its impact in Bihar, where even the Election Commission acted like the BJP’s executive committee. Our campaign will expose SIR as an attack on democracy and equality.