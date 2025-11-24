LSG polls: UDF unveils manifesto with thrust on waste management, housing, and curbing stray dog–wildlife threats

KOCHI: Aiming to regain control of Kerala’s local bodies, the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday released its election manifesto, outlining a tight, five-year action plan centred on waste management, housing, public health, and strengthened local governance.

The manifesto, unveiled in Kochi, places immediate emphasis on the growing threats posed by stray dogs and wild animals. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan said the front focused on accurate planning and clear timelines, adding that every project is implementable.

"We have proposed projects that can be implemented and completed within five years. Our focus while preparing the manifesto was accurate planning and clear timelines," he said, addressing a news conference here.

Against the backdrop of rising human–wildlife conflict and a spike in stray dog attacks, the document promises amendments to laws to deal firmly with stray dogs, strict enforcement of Animal Birth Control measures, and monthly sterilisation drives.

It also seeks to cut off food sources by regulating slaughterhouse waste and ensuring 100% collection of biodegradable waste from households. The UDF highlights the severity of the issue, noting that 3.16 lakh people were treated for stray dog bites at government hospitals in 2024.

For increasingly frequent wild animal intrusions, every local body will form special squads and maintain a dedicated fund for victim compensation and crop protection.

Waste management forms one of the most ambitious pillars of the manifesto. Along with promoting source-level segregation, the UDF proposes deploying plasma technology — used in several developed countries — to break down waste into syngas and reusable slag.

The front also promises value-added products from waste, new waste-to-energy plants, and biogas plants in all cities within a year, with active involvement of NGOs and community organisations.