Malappuram’s Moscow: Red island in a sea of green

MALAPPURAM: Ever heard of a place called Moscow in Malappuram? In the political heartland of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), there exists an unlikely island of red -- ward 9 of Irimbiliyam panchayat, locally known as Moscow. For over three decades, this tiny communist pocket has stood firmly with left candidates, even as the rest of the panchayat remains unwaveringly loyal to the Muslim League.

With elections around the corner, the CPM’s deep roots are visible at every turn here, shaping a political identity that stands apart from its surroundings. “It all began in the 1950s with a tailor named Ayyappan,” says ward member and senior CPM leader Balachandran.

“He was a committed socialist with great knowledge of communism. His tailoring shop was at the junction, and people who came there heard him speak about the erstwhile Soviet Union, China, and communist movements. It was through Ayyappan chettan that the youth here first learned about communism. Many were attracted to the ideology.”

According to Balachandran, the turning point was in 1962, when a group of young comrades formed a club called the Vijaya Kala Samithi. “They were the ones who named the place Moscow -- after the Soviet, and, now Russian, capital. As far as I can remember, until 2015, we had only communist members in this ward. We have created many clubs and youth groups under the CPM. There is a space called the Janakeeya Vedi at Moscow junction where people discuss politics and social issues. We are also building our purely crowdfunded party office,” he said.