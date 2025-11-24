On the run, yet in the race: UDF fields fugitive fresh cut protest chief

KOZHIKODE: In a dramatic twist to the local body elections in Thamarassery, a fugitive Muslim League leader facing an international Look Out Circular (LOC) has emerged as the UDF’s official candidate. Sainul Abideen, alias Babu Kudukkil, wanted in connection with last month’s violent clash at the Fresh Cut poultry waste treatment plant, filed his nomination for ward 11 on Thursday, despite being absconding for over a month.

The police were caught off guard after learning that Babu, chairman of the protest committee against the plant, executed a covert re-entry into India solely to contest the polls. Investigators said he flew from his hideout in the UAE to Nepal, crossed into India by road to evade immigration checks, and then took a domestic flight to Kozhikode. Since the LOC does not apply to internal travel, he managed to sign nomination papers untracked. He left the district immediately after.

The operation was allegedly facilitated by local party functionaries. The police have taken into custody Hafis Rahman, former IUML panchayat president, for coordinating Babu’s movements and arranging the meeting with a gazetted officer required for filing the nomination. The UDF and the Congress, meanwhile, are standing firmly by their choice. Panchayat president A Aravindan called the police case fabricated and described Babu as a victim and a leader who understands local issues.