Opposition accuses CPM of butchering democracy in Kannur, slams CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday accused the CPM of using intimidation and goondaism to prevent rival candidates from contesting the local body polls.

“The CPM is butchering democracy by celebrating victories in Kannur even before the elections,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Satheesan said CPM workers had threatened people who agreed to contest on UDF tickets, including in the state secretary’s own ward. He criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan for “lecturing others on anti-fascism while denying democracy and freedom in their own strongholds.”

He alleged that the CPM’s activities in Kerala resembled a mafia-like pattern, worse than the party-dominated villages once seen in Bengal and Tripura. According to him, a section of election officials functioned like a CPM faction during the scrutiny of UDF nominations in several parts of Kannur district.