Opposition mounts against UDF’s ‘tie-up’ with Welfare Party

KOZHIKODE: Pressure is mounting on the UDF not to have an alliance with the Welfare Party of India, the political wing of the Jama’at-e-Islami, even while the Congress-led front is going ahead with its plan of ‘local-level adjustments’ with the party in the local body elections.

The latest to raise voice against the tie-up is Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakadavu, the working secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS), who sought to remind the UDF that the ‘Jama’at and Muslim Brotherhood are the two sides of the same coin.’

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Faizy said Jama’at had declared that the Muslims who cooperate with the democratic system or exercise their franchise would automatically be out of Islam. The same organisation later formed a political party to be a part of the same system by becoming an ally of different political fronts, he said.

Faizy said this should be viewed seriously because the Jama’at is a cadre organisation that would not hesitate to resort to any strategy to achieve its aim. If the Jama’at is elected in Sunni-majority mahals, the organisation will convert the local body ward and mahal as its own, he said.

Faizy recalled that the Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth organisation of the Jama’at, had carried the photos of leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt during the protest march to the Kozhikode Airport last April.