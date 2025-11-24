Polls not just local battles in state’s oldest Thiruvanthapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The oldest municipal corporation in the state, Thiruvananthapuram – where local polls are not just local battles but a way to higher levels of administration – is all set to witness a tough contest this time.

Over the years, the corporation has catapulted key figures to the legislative assembly, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who served as the mayor from 1995 to 2000, and Vattiyoorkkavu MLA V K Prasanth, who was the mayor from 2015 to 2019.

While the LDF has been able to maintain its forte since the mid-90s, the entry of the BJP as a key third player effected a change in the corporation’s political dynamics.

Having secured 51 seats in 2010, the LDF saw its tally fall to 43 in 2015, but bounced back to 51 seats in 2020. Five years down the line, the CPM-led front’s bold decision of picking a then 21-year-old Arya Rajendran as the mayor has brought in a mixed response.

On the other hand, the UDF has been on a lean patch in the corporation. While the Congress-led front managed to win 41 seats in 2010, it was severely affected by the growth of the BJP in 2015, securing only 21 seats in 2015.

And in 2020, the UDF struggled to get 10 seats. While the BJP made its entry in 1988 with six councillors, it maintained that figure in 2010. The BJP-led NDA rose to a surprising tally of 34 in 2015, and maintained the numbers in 2020, pushing the UDF to the third spot in both terms.