Polls not just local battles in state’s oldest Thiruvanthapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The oldest municipal corporation in the state, Thiruvananthapuram – where local polls are not just local battles but a way to higher levels of administration – is all set to witness a tough contest this time.
Over the years, the corporation has catapulted key figures to the legislative assembly, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who served as the mayor from 1995 to 2000, and Vattiyoorkkavu MLA V K Prasanth, who was the mayor from 2015 to 2019.
While the LDF has been able to maintain its forte since the mid-90s, the entry of the BJP as a key third player effected a change in the corporation’s political dynamics.
Having secured 51 seats in 2010, the LDF saw its tally fall to 43 in 2015, but bounced back to 51 seats in 2020. Five years down the line, the CPM-led front’s bold decision of picking a then 21-year-old Arya Rajendran as the mayor has brought in a mixed response.
On the other hand, the UDF has been on a lean patch in the corporation. While the Congress-led front managed to win 41 seats in 2010, it was severely affected by the growth of the BJP in 2015, securing only 21 seats in 2015.
And in 2020, the UDF struggled to get 10 seats. While the BJP made its entry in 1988 with six councillors, it maintained that figure in 2010. The BJP-led NDA rose to a surprising tally of 34 in 2015, and maintained the numbers in 2020, pushing the UDF to the third spot in both terms.
However, LDF district secretary V Joy, MLA, expressed confidence of the front continuing on the winning path.
None of the recent controversies will pose a hurdle for the LDF in these elections, he stressed.
“We are considering both UDF and BJP as equal political rivals here,” Joy said.
“With the recent suicides, people have understood BJP’s true colours, as the party has started using its mafia groups to threaten whoever opposes them, within or outside the party. We have a stand on the candidature of Vyshna Suresh, which we will clarify after the elections,” he said, adding that it will not affect LDF’s chances even in Muttada where Vyshna is the UDF candidate after her name was reinstated in the voters list.
Riding on the early announcement of candidates, the UDF is hopeful of making a strong comeback in Thiruvananthapuram.
Though fielding ex-MLA K S Sabarinadhan as the mayor candidate was a tactical move, internal feuds throughout the state have not projected, in general, a favourable image of the UDF.
Thiruvananthapuram DCC president N Sakthan said the front will secure at least 40 seats this time.
“Given the triangular fight here, 40-odd seats will be enough to secure a majority,” he said.
He added that the Vyshna issue will reflect positively for the UDF statewide.
Though star candidates like Asian Games medallist Padmini Thomas and former DGP R Sreelekha have added colour to its campaign, the NDA is yet to shake off the aftershocks of the suicides of two of its members.
While Thirumala councillor K Anilkumar ended his life due to financial crises, mentioning that “our people didn’t
support me” in his suicide note, another young party member, Anand K Thampi, alleged that the party denied him the Thrikkannapuram seat and that BJP leaders in the ward have close ties with the sand mafia.
Terming the suicides “saddening and unfortunate”, BJP district president V V Rajesh said, “These polls discuss ground-level issues, for which we have plans.”
The term ‘triangular contest’ can be applied only to certain wards, he added.