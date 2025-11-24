Rookies who redefined rural development in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They were once dismissed as too young, too inexperienced, too idealistic for the rough-and-tumble of grassroots administration. But over the past five years, a few in their 20s who took charge of grama panchayats across Kerala have not only proved sceptics wrong, but also left behind commendable achievements. As Kerala heads for another local body election, its stories offer a revealing glimpse into both the possibilities and the limitations of youth politics at the grassroots.
TNIE spoke to some leaders who assumed office between 20 and 25 – a cohort that brought freshness, visibility and vibrancy to local governance. Their track records show ambition and innovation, yet many are stepping away, citing one factor that continues to haunt young entrants: the painfully low honorarium that makes politics a financial burden rather than a career possibility.
From ‘too young’ to double Swaraj Trophy winner
When CPM’s Reshma Mariam Roy became president of the Aruvappulam grama panchayat (Pathanamthitta) in 2020, she had turned 21 – the minimum age to contest – just a day before filing her nomination.
She went on to lead her panchayat to two consecutive Swaraj Trophies, disproving assumptions about her inexperience. “I was told running a panchayat is not child’s play,” Reshma said. “But with the support of my colleagues and comrades, we transformed Aruvappulam into one of the district’s best-performing panchayats,” she said.
This time, she is contesting for the district panchayat from Malayalapuzha, confident that younger generations bring a sharper focus on development, especially when paired with the experience of senior leaders.
Young leaders bow out due to low honorarium
While some soared, others have quietly decided to step away from electoral politics - not due to disillusionment, but because they simply cannot afford it. One of them is Johnys P Stephen, who became Uzhavoor (Kottayam) panchayat president as a 22-year-old independent backed by the UDF.
“I contested while doing my MA in English,” he said. During his tenure, he secured land for a long-delayed mini civil station project worth Rs 4 crore and launched a farmers’ market bringing together growers from every ward. But he is not contesting again.
“With just Rs 8,000 for a ward member and around Rs 15,000 for a president, survival becomes difficult,” he said. “Young members can do tremendous work, but the low honorarium pushes them out. The amount must be increased,” he added.
Taking development to Adivasi hamlets
At 23, CPM’s Radhika Madhavan took charge of the Malampuzha grama panchayat (Palakkad) in 2020. She is staying in politics and is now contesting for the block panchayat.
Her tenure saw major interventions in Adivasi belts: new health sub-centres in Elival and Anakkal (one inaugurated and one awaiting opening), a new building for a 31-year-old homeopathy dispensary, and extensive waste-management projects. Pipeline work to address drinking water shortage in remote tribal settlements has also been completed.
“Young people should enter local governance, but financial constraints discourage many,” she said. “I continue because of my commitment to the party and the people.”
Rebuilding a panchayat while completing degree
CPM’s Amrutha C, president of Ittiva grama panchayat (Kollam), also assumed office at 23 – after completing her degree in Sociology. During her tenure, the 70-year-old panchayat building was demolished and rebuilt, and funds were allocated for an upcoming industrial centre to support future entrepreneurs. She is recontesting, this time from a ward (Padinjare Vayala) held by the BJP. “I could continue my studies alongside my responsibilities,” she said. “This time too, I want to show that young leaders are not temporary placeholders.”
A generation willing to lead, if system lets them
As Kerala’s political landscape prepares for another electoral cycle, these stories underline a stark reality:
Young leaders are willing to take charge and are capable of delivering measurable development. But structural constraints – especially low remuneration – are forcing many to walk away.
The ‘kids on the block’ have proven they can run panchayats, win awards, and push long-stalled development projects into motion.
Yet unless formal support systems improve, Kerala risks losing an emerging generation of grassroots leaders whose only demand is that public service should not come at the cost of personal survival