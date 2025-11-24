Rookies who redefined rural development in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They were once dismissed as too young, too inexperienced, too idealistic for the rough-and-tumble of grassroots administration. But over the past five years, a few in their 20s who took charge of grama panchayats across Kerala have not only proved sceptics wrong, but also left behind commendable achievements. As Kerala heads for another local body election, its stories offer a revealing glimpse into both the possibilities and the limitations of youth politics at the grassroots.

TNIE spoke to some leaders who assumed office between 20 and 25 – a cohort that brought freshness, visibility and vibrancy to local governance. Their track records show ambition and innovation, yet many are stepping away, citing one factor that continues to haunt young entrants: the painfully low honorarium that makes politics a financial burden rather than a career possibility.