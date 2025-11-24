Struggling to counter Opposition attack, BJP launches SIR training for cadre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With booth level officers (BLOs) and Opposition parties intensifying their stand against conducting the special intensive revision (SIR) during the local body election, the BJP has doubled down on its stance that the revision is essential to curb bogus voting. However, sources admit that the party is increasingly wary of the Opposition turning the hasty implementation of SIR into a political weapon, prompting the BJP to roll out urgent training sessions for its cadre.

Senior leaders say the sessions are aimed at ensuring that the “significance and necessity” of SIR are clearly understood within the party. “Both the UDF and LDF are spreading misinformation about SIR. Our workers need clarity so they can educate the public,” a senior leader who attended a recent session said.

Though BJP leaders like V Muraleedharan and state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar have repeatedly defended SIR as crucial, reports of BLOs being pressured and the rushed execution of the process have triggered discomfort among ground-level BJP workers.

Some openly acknowledged they were struggling to explain the need for SIR at a time when the state is preparing for local body elections. “The public is questioning the timing and intention behind SIR. Even though we highlight issues like bogus voting, cases such as the BLO’s suicide and allegations of pressure from district officials are making it difficult for us to defend the process,” a grassroots worker admitted.