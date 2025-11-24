UDF says no ties, but Welfare Party members contest as ‘independents’

Speaking to TNIE, Fousiya defended her decision to break from the party line.

“I decided to contest as an independent because I want all secular and democratic forces in Vadakara to unite against divisive politics. My decision is backed by the people, and supported by the UDF and the RMP purely on the strength of my work, not because of political negotiations,” she said. She added that contesting independently “ensures wider acceptance” in a ward where coalition equations shift at the grassroots.

While the UDF leadership remains cautious and defensive about its position, RMPI leaders have taken a more assertive stand. RMPI leader K S Hariharan openly questioned the hesitation to back Welfare Party candidates. “Why should we not support the Welfare Party when the Election Commission itself has recognised them and granted registration? They are a lawful organisation. If they were associated with terrorism as some allege, the Election Commission would never have approved them. Supporting such candidates is not a mistake,” he said.

Welfare Party district general secretary Salih Kodapana, meanwhile, admitted that political pragmatism often overrides ideological rigidity at the grassroots. “LSG polls create situations where we may not always be able to contest directly under our banner. Sometimes alliances become necessary. Things will be very different in assembly polls,” he said.

‘External support sometimes necessary’

Local body polls create situations where we may not always be able to contest directly under our banner. Sometimes alliances or external support become necessary, said WPI district general secretary