UDF says no ties, but Welfare Party members contest as ‘independents’

KOZHIKODE: Even as the Congress-led UDF maintains that it will not enter into any formal electoral understanding with the Welfare Party of India (WPI), the ground reality across several wards in the region tells a starkly different political story. Welfare Party members, backed discreetly but decisively by UDF constituents and RMPI, are contesting as independents, reshaping traditional alliance boundaries ahead of the local body polls.
The contradiction became sharply visible after noted social activist and long-time Welfare Party leader and its current secretary Fousiya Teacher announced her candidature in Ward 18 of Vadakara municipality, not under the party banner but as an independent. Her campaign has the open support of both the UDF and the RMPI. Similarly, a senior Welfare Party worker in Malappuram district, Asma Jalali is contesting in Koottilangadi panchayat as an independent candidate with UDF support.
Earlier, the UDF had formally announced that it would not engage in seat-sharing or alliance arrangements with WPI, the political arm of Jamaat-e-Islami. Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar pointed out that the district committee’s stand was “appropriate” in the current context. “Seat-sharing should be limited to UDF constituents and associate members,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, Fousiya defended her decision to break from the party line.
“I decided to contest as an independent because I want all secular and democratic forces in Vadakara to unite against divisive politics. My decision is backed by the people, and supported by the UDF and the RMP purely on the strength of my work, not because of political negotiations,” she said. She added that contesting independently “ensures wider acceptance” in a ward where coalition equations shift at the grassroots.
While the UDF leadership remains cautious and defensive about its position, RMPI leaders have taken a more assertive stand. RMPI leader K S Hariharan openly questioned the hesitation to back Welfare Party candidates. “Why should we not support the Welfare Party when the Election Commission itself has recognised them and granted registration? They are a lawful organisation. If they were associated with terrorism as some allege, the Election Commission would never have approved them. Supporting such candidates is not a mistake,” he said.
Welfare Party district general secretary Salih Kodapana, meanwhile, admitted that political pragmatism often overrides ideological rigidity at the grassroots. “LSG polls create situations where we may not always be able to contest directly under our banner. Sometimes alliances become necessary. Things will be very different in assembly polls,” he said.
‘External support sometimes necessary’
