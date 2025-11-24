UDF’s weakness not CPM’s fault, says K K Ragesh

He pointed out that in Anthoor municipality, five members of a single family are contesting in five different wards under the UDF banner. However, he said the UDF had to withdraw nominations in two wards simply because they could not find people to propose their candidates.

In Kannapuram panchayat, a candidate sent their oath through WhatsApp instead of appearing before the returning officer. While a proposer can submit the nomination form on behalf of the candidate, the oath must be taken by the candidate in front of a gazetted officer, who must certify it. Since it was not followed, their nomination was cancelled.

‘Fake signature forced a UDF candidate out of fray’

In Malappattam, Ragesh said, the candidate filed the nomination using a fake signature. Four earlier signatures were on record, and all of them differed from the one provided at the time of submitting the nomination papers. When the person came to sign, the signature did not match any of the previously given ones.