UDF’s weakness not CPM’s fault, says K K Ragesh

KANNUR: CPM district secretary K K Ragesh has said that the UDF and Congress should not try to blame the CPM for not having enough people to contest in the elections. He said the Congress has spread false claims across the state, including allegations regarding destruction of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, and boasted about conquering Malappattam panchayat, while they themselves were unable to find even two candidates to file nominations in the panchayat.
“Instead of addressing their own shortcomings, Congress is attempting to shift the blame onto the CPM. They even circulated false news that the CPM had kidnapped a person who submitted nomination in Anthoor municipality, but when the police checked, the person was found safe at home,” said Ragesh.
He pointed out that in Anthoor municipality, five members of a single family are contesting in five different wards under the UDF banner. However, he said the UDF had to withdraw nominations in two wards simply because they could not find people to propose their candidates.
In Kannapuram panchayat, a candidate sent their oath through WhatsApp instead of appearing before the returning officer. While a proposer can submit the nomination form on behalf of the candidate, the oath must be taken by the candidate in front of a gazetted officer, who must certify it. Since it was not followed, their nomination was cancelled.
‘Fake signature forced a UDF candidate out of fray’
In Malappattam, Ragesh said, the candidate filed the nomination using a fake signature. Four earlier signatures were on record, and all of them differed from the one provided at the time of submitting the nomination papers. When the person came to sign, the signature did not match any of the previously given ones.