AI creates flutter among voters in Kerala poll campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AI-generated videos of football legend Lionel Messi have been circulating among Keralites for almost a year, making the format familiar to many. Yet in November, when K P Saleem from the Otukkungal panchayat in Malappuram used a fresh Messi video as part of his campaign strategy, it created a flutter among voters. By tapping into the region’s massive football fan base, Saleem managed to score a political goal or two against his opponents.

This election marks the first major political contest in Kerala after the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and parties are embracing the technology like never before. From digital avatars to content tailored for specific age groups and locations, tech-driven methods have become central to campaign strategies.

However, the mainstay of local body elections remains the familiarity of the candidate and the personal one-to-one connection with voters. In the second phase of campaigning, parties continue door-to-door visits to reinforce this factor. Yet, digital marketing becomes a powerful complement.

“It is about setting the mood among voters. Social media now influences trends across different age groups,” said Robin Alex Panicker, a tech entrepreneur closely tracking these developments.

“This election is unlike the one five years ago. Our digital behaviour has changed a lot. Young voters consume more content from reels on social media, so this trend naturally enters the election. Those who ignore the medium cannot reach these voters,” he added.

Most candidates now have some form of digital strategy, though the scale differs. “There is demand to manage the entire digital campaign of a party or assist in placing advertisements targeted to specific geographic areas,” explained Sham Mohammed, director of Storycat Creative Pvt Ltd.