Chessboxer who blends brains and brawn on her way to glory

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At just 20 years old, Arundhathy Raju Nair is already a force to reckon with in the rare and demanding sport that is chessboxing.

A final-year BTech student at LBS Engineering College in Thiruvananthapuram, Arundhathy has managed to balance the pressures of academics with the intensity of training, and in the process, etched her name in Asia Book of Records for being the only female athlete to win the Asian Chessboxing Championship for three consecutive years: 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Her journey began in Class V when she discovered chess. Representing her school at state-level competitions, Arundhathy quickly developed a reputation for her sharp mind and calm composure. However, her life took an unexpected turn when her coach, Sandhanu Vijayan, introduced her to chessboxing, a hybrid sport that demands both mental agility and physical aggression.

“I started with a loss after just two months of practice,” she recalls. “Later, I picked up momentum, winning gold or silver regularly in Asian and national championships.”

Unlike any other sport, the main challenge in chessboxing lies not only in mastering chess and boxing, two games at opposite ends of the spectrum, but also in switching seamlessly between them. First, a chess match is played in the boxing ring. If no decision is reached within three minutes, the players spar. The game keeps alternating until there is a winner. Unlike other combat sports such as kick boxing, chessboxing combines pure chess and pure boxing, with rules of both the disciplines enforced strictly.

“Usually, chess players do not take up boxing. They prefer concentrating on the board. Boxers, on the other hand, show aggression but may not think of ways to win a board game. Chessboxing shows you are both mentally and physically fit,” Arundhathy explains.