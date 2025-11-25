Comeback shot! Kerala lines up first-ever basketball franchise league

KOCHI: For decades, basketball ruled Kerala’s playgrounds, especially in schools and colleges. The state produced stars who dazzled on national and international courts, and galleries once filled up for neighbourhood games as if they were festival matches. Now, in an ambitious bid to relive that golden era and bring back the lost frenzy, the Kerala Basketball Association (KBA) is set to roll out the state’s first-ever exclusive basketball league in April 2026.

The developmental competition titled Basketball League Kerala — to debut in Kochi — is KBA’s biggest push yet to revive a sport whose grassroots sheen has dimmed even as Kerala’s women continue to shine on the national stage. “Back then, basketball courts were always packed, just like football or volleyball. We have lost that completely,” recalled veteran player George Zachariah, captain of Kerala’s 1983 senior nationals squad.

“College teams used to dominate. Now, it’s the school teams that are doing well. This league is a great chance to revive the sport.”

In its first season, the league will feature only Kerala-based players and is structured as a full-fledged talent pipeline. It is being organised in association with Kochi-based Starting Five Sports Management — which has struck a 20-year partnership with KBA — and Pune-based ABCFF League, the team behind Maharashtra’s successful basketball league.

Scouting begins this December, when registered players in four categories — U-14 boys and girls, and U-18 boys and girls — will compete in a unique ‘One Minute to Hoop Skill’ (OMH) challenge. Shortlisted players will go through match-play trials in late January, after which 100 players will enter a digital auction powered by virtual points. Six franchise teams will build their squads from this pool.