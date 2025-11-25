Degradation of our cultural ethos: Governor Arlekar links opposition over ‘Bharat Mata’ image at Kerala HC event

KOCHI: The inclusion of a ‘Bharat Mata’ image at a National Law Day programme held on the Kerala High Court premises has triggered strong protests from the All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU), even as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who attended the event, reignited the debate by alleging that resistance to the symbol reflects a form of modern “untouchability” and a degradation of India’s cultural ethos.

The Sangh Parivar organised the programme, affiliated Bharatheeya Abhibhashaka Parishad and attended by the Governor on Tuesday.

AILU, Kerala High Court Committee, alleged that the display of the image on the court premises amounted to a serious challenge to constitutional values and an attempt to “saffronise even the premises of the higher judiciary.”

In a statement, AILU state secretary Adv. C M Nazer said using the High Court venue for such symbolic displays, especially in the presence of a Governor who political opponents have earlier accused of endorsing hardline Hindutva position, was “deplorable and unacceptable.”

He said the incident sends a “dangerous message” to the public and risks eroding confidence in the judiciary’s secular character.

“Using the High Court platform to promote divisive imagery is a direct affront to the Constitution. It shows that attempts at saffronisation spare no institution, not even the higher judiciary,” the statement said.

The lawyers’ body, calling the development “deeply disturbing,” demanded an urgent inquiry into how the image was displayed and strict action against those responsible.