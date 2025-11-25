Footfall at Sabarimala crosses 7.5L; spot booking capped at 5,000 again

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the Mandala-Makaravilakku season witnessing a steady rise in pilgrim inflow, authorities have limited spot booking for darshan at 5,000 for Tuesday, even as the total footfall at Sabarimala crossed 7.5 lakh by Monday evening. Authorities also confirmed that the virtual queue booking will allow darshan access for up to 70,000 pilgrims.

Despite a surge in pilgrim turnout, smooth darshan continued at the hill shrine on Monday, the ninth day of the annual pilgrim season.

A total of 90,393 devotees had offered prayers at the hill shrine by 7pm on Monday. The rush remained high throughout the day, with long queues from early morning, yet darshan was completed without long waiting hours.

On Sunday, 84,605 pilgrims had darshan at the shrine. Officials expect the numbers of devotees to rise in the coming days. Meanwhile, cool weather and intermittent rain continued in the Sabarimala hills.

Tight security and real-time monitoring

Elaborate security arrangements remain in effect across Sannidhanam and base stations. Continuous surveillance is being maintained through around 450 CCTV cameras, jointly monitored by the police and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Dedicated control rooms ensure round-the-clock monitoring of all major points -- enabling quick intervention in case of emergencies or crowd surges. Nearly 90 cameras overseen by the police cover critical spots from Chalakkayam to Pandithavalam, while 345 TDB cameras focus on high-density locations including Marakkoottam, the flyover, Valiyanadappanthal, Sopanam and Malikappuram.

Drinking water supply

To ensure unhindered access to clean drinking water, the Water Authority has set up 193 kiosks from Pampa to the upper reaches of Sannidhanam supported by modern purification and distribution systems, while 105 kiosks have been installed along the pilgrim pathway from Pampa to Nadappanthal.