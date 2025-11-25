Housewives must be recognised as part of 'toiling class', suggests Study

KOCHI: A new doctoral study has made two sharp observations on Kerala: Housewives must be recognised as part of the toiling class, and receiving a LIFE Mission house—while socially empowering—does not significantly deepen a woman’s personal transformation.

The research, authored by Nisha Jose, wife of Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani, argues that the State’s welfare architecture, although strong in infrastructure and allocations, still struggles to translate material gains into psychological and behavioural empowerment for women.

The thesis scrutinises Kerala’s progress and highlights a critical gap.

While women who receive a house under the LDF government’s flagship LIFE Mission experience noticeable improvements in social standing and family recognition, the research finds that this shift does not automatically produce inner autonomy, confidence, or expanded decision-making power.

In Nisha’s words, “ownership does not substantially contribute to personal transformation,” a finding that challenges the widely held assumption that asset creation alone is a direct pathway to women’s empowerment.

As of November 2025, Kerala has completed 4.71 lakh houses and allotted more than 5.08 lakh under the LIFE Mission, making it one of the most ambitious state-led housing interventions in the country.