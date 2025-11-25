Kerala HC for app to alert public about missing Bengaluru native

KOCHI: In a significant decision to help locate Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru native who went missing in Kochi soon after being deported from Kuwait last month, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government to develop a mobile app that can issue a unified alert containing his details to various social media platforms.

The court issued the directive while considering a habeas corpus petition filed by Santon Lama, Suraj’s son. It noted that the app should be created in coordination with the Kerala Police Cyberdome and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

“During the hearing on November 21, the court directed the state’s counsel to develop an application capable of circulating a unified WhatsApp message across social media platforms, ensuring it reaches users across cyberspace, especially within Kerala,” said a source with the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA), which is providing legal assistance to Santon.

As per the plan, the app will send a unified alert mentioning details of Suraj, the time of his disappearance and other information to all social media platforms. The app will not be for public use. Meanwhile, Santon’s counsel said the state government had informed the court that missing person posters, including Suraj’s photograph, had been displayed at major pilgrim centres, including Sabarimala.