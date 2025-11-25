LDF secures 14 wards in Kannur unopposed as nomination scrutiny ends

KANNUR: With the completion of the final scrutiny of nominations in Kannur, the LDF has secured uncontested victories in 14 wards across the district. The presiding officers have rejected a total of four nominations, two from Anthoor municipality, both filed by UDF candidates, and two from Kannapuram panchayat, one each from the UDF and the BJP – rendering the CPM unopposed.

LDF candidates have now secured six wards of Kannapuram, three wards of Malapattam panchayat, and five wards of Anthoor municipality. In Anthoor municipality, CPM candidates K V Premarajan in Thalivayal ward and E Rajitha in Kodallur ward were declared winners without facing any opposition. Similarly, in Kannapuram panchayat, Usha Mohan in Ambalapuram ward and Mohanan T E in Chemmaravayal ward were elected unopposed, marking a significant outcome shaped entirely by the scrutiny process rather than electoral competition.