Malayali 'Manavatty' arrack shines at Scotland election convention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Befitting the popular adage that a Malayali can be found in every corner of the world, UK-based Malayali arrack brand 'Manavatty' was the star of the Scotland National Party (SNP) convention held ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections in Edinburgh.

The Manavatty bottles, co-signed by the first minister of Scotland John Swinney and the brand founder John Xavier, were sold at attractive prices after a tight auction held here for the party's candidate adoption and fundraising convention programme.

The event was held as an 'Adoption Night' programme, reminiscent of the Scottish political history from the 1970s.

However, even amidst the heated political discussions, the special edition bottles of Manavatty became an attraction.

The ceremony was also attended by Scottish cabinet minister Fiona Hislop and Michelle Thomson, former connectivity minister Stewart Stevenson, and other candidates including former MP David Linden, councillors Pauline Stafford and Dennis.

Adding a desi touch to the event, Indians, including Jain University director Tom Joseph, representatives of the British Tamil Forum, Karnataka Association UK, and SanTV, were also present here. The event was followed by cultural programmes led by five popular musicians.

Manavatty, which was developed in the United Kingdom by the Kochi native John Xavier, is now produced under the London Barren Limited company. Shot to popularity earlier this year, the arrack blended the traditional arrack vatting techniques and modern brewery methods.