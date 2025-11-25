Roof concreting of 50 houses in Wayanad done

KALPETTA: The township project of the state government, aimed at the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide survivors, crossed a major milestone on Monday with the completion of the roof concreting of the 50th house. The construction work at Elstone Estate, being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Society (ULCCS), is progressing at a remarkable speed. Currently, the roof concreting of four houses is being completed daily on an average, and officials said it will soon be ramped up to 10 houses per day.
Over 1,200 workers are engaged in round-the-clock, shift-based construction. Alongside housing units, work on internal roads, a sewage treatment plant, drinking water storage facilities, and drainage networks is advancing in parallel.
Road connectivity across all five zones of the township has been established. Over 1km of stone has been laid on the 12-metre-wide main internal road from the township’s primary gate to make it motorable. In total, 11.72km of internal roads will be completed as part of the project.
As of Sunday, foundations have been laid for 302 houses, while pillars have been erected for 108 homes. In units where pouring, plastering, wiring, and plumbing have been finished, first-phase painting is under way. Authorities aim to complete the concrete work for all houses by December 25 and hand them over to families by January. Additional manpower and state-of-the-art equipment have been deployed to speed up work.