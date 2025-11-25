Roof concreting of 50 houses in Wayanad done

KALPETTA: The township project of the state government, aimed at the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide survivors, crossed a major milestone on Monday with the completion of the roof concreting of the 50th house. The construction work at Elstone Estate, being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Society (ULCCS), is progressing at a remarkable speed. Currently, the roof concreting of four houses is being completed daily on an average, and officials said it will soon be ramped up to 10 houses per day.

Over 1,200 workers are engaged in round-the-clock, shift-based construction. Alongside housing units, work on internal roads, a sewage treatment plant, drinking water storage facilities, and drainage networks is advancing in parallel.