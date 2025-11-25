Son dies from head injury after clash with father over Rs 50 lakh bike in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old man who had been undergoing treatment after being assaulted by his father during an argument over a luxury bike worth Rs 50 lakh died on Monday.

Hriddhik, a resident of Pournami, Kunnumpuram in Vanchiyoor, succumbed to his injuries at the Medical College Hospital on Monday morning. Police had earlier registered an attempt-to-murder case against his father, Vinayanandan, who was later released on bail. With Hriddhik’s death, the charge will now be altered to murder. The assault took place at their home on October 9.

Hriddhik had first attacked Vinayanandan with a knife after demanding money to buy the luxury bike. In retaliation, Vinayanandan hit Hriddhik on his head with an iron rod. Police said that Hriddhik used to frequently attack his parents and that he had mental health issues. The family had reportedly hid his condition due to fear of social stigma, and he had not been receiving proper treatment.

Due to Hriddhik’s persistent demands, the family had earlier taken a loan to buy him a bike worth Rs 12 lakh. However, ahead of his birthday, Hriddhik picked a fight again, insisting that he be given another bike costing Rs 50 lakh. Vinayanandan runs a cafeteria in Kunnumpuram. Hriddhik, who had studied catering technology in Bengaluru, was their only son. He is survived by his mother Anupama. The family had been living in Vanchiyoor in a rented house. After the post-mortem, the body was taken to their ancestral home in Kalady and cremated by Monday evening.