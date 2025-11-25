‘UDF is weakening, BJP irrelevant in Kochi corp’

KOCHI: As his tenure nears end, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar speaks to TNIE on his assessment of the past five years, LDF’s challenges in the corporation and his advice to his successor. Excerpts:

How do you evaluate your five-year performance? Are there any regrets about projects you wished you had completed?

The public and media should evaluate my performance; I get positive response from the public. Considering the circumstances we faced during our tenure, including the by-elections, I am satisfied with our work. We completed 72 projects. I hope some projects that we initiated, like the one to rehabilitate street vendors and destitute, and for canal rejuvenation, are continued by the next council.

Given that Kochi has mostly been a UDF stronghold, and LDF managed only a narrow win last time, what are the Left’s chances this time?

The UDF has a negative attitude towards governance and development projects. When a project is launched, they allege they conceived the idea and that the project was started during their term. Such allegations actually helped people understand what they had done in 10 years and how we performed in the past five years. Also, while in power, UDF faced internal conflicts. It did not happen during our term.

It is being said the LDF candidates list comprises of UDF defectors. Is it difficult for LDF to find candidates?

We completed the five-year term with the support of UDF rebels. We accommodate people. Our policy is to cooperate with such leaders. Our three candidates, A B Sabu, M B Muraleedharan and P M Harris, left the UDF and started working with the Left around five years ago. Also, Sheeba Durom, Mary Calista and K J Prakashan switched and joined LDF. UDF is weakening and people who lack secular credentials join BJP.