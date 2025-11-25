UDF unveils manifesto, pushes for waste management, five lakh houses in five years

KOCHI: The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday released its election manifesto, outlining a five-year plan centred on waste management, housing, public health and stronger local governance. The manifesto, unveiled in Kochi, gives sharp focus to the growing threats posed by stray dogs and wild animals. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the document was drafted with “accurate planning and clear timelines”, emphasising that “every project included in the manifesto is implementable in the given period”.

Responding to rising stray dog attacks, the UDF promises new laws to tackle the menace, strict enforcement of Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures, and monthly sterilisation drives. Noting that 3.16 lakh people were treated for stray dog bites at government hospitals in 2024, the front stressed that slaughterhouse waste must be managed properly to stop feeding the stray populations. Furthermore, to address the frequent human-wildlife conflicts, the UDF also asserted that every local body will form special squads to handle wild animal intrusions, supported by a compensation fund for affected families and farmers.

Waste management forms the manifesto’s most ambitious segment. The UDF proposes deploying plasma technology — used internationally to break down waste into syngas and inert slag -- while promoting source-level management, and involving NGOs and community groups. Value-added products from waste, new waste-to-energy plants and biogas plants in all cities within a year are also promised, along with 100% collection of biodegradable waste from households.

Housing receives equal attention through the ‘Home for All’ scheme, promising to build five lakh houses in five years. It aims to ensure that every eligible family receives a house within five years by integrating central government projects. The manifesto notes that Kerala has 5.91 lakh extremely poor Yellow Card holders, emphasising that improving their lives is a core priority.