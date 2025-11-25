Youth stabbed to death; Congress leader’s son held

KOTTAYAM: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a dispute over a drug deal at Manikunnam near Kottayam in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased is Adarsh, a native of Manganam near Puthuppally. Abhijith, 24, of Kottayam and son of Congress leader and former Kottayam municipal councillor V K Anilkumar (Titto), was taken into custody by the police in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in front of Anilkumar’s house around 4.30am. Police said the violence stemmed from a drug-related transaction between Abhijith, who is a history-sheeter, and the deceased Adarsh.

Adarsh had reportedly borrowed MDMA worth `1,500 from Abhijith and also pawned his scooter. An argument over these matters led to a clash during which Abhijith stabbed Adarsh.