Ballot box from 1st LS elections shines bright in Hakkim’s antique collection

ALAPPUZHA: The new generation is largely unaware of how voting and counting once took place in the country. For decades, elections were conducted using long ballot papers printed with the names and symbols of candidates. Voters would mark their choice, fold the paper, and drop it into a sealed box.

After voting concluded, polling officers sealed the box using sealing wax, and the boxes were stored securely, The counting, often stretching one or two days, began several days later. On counting day, the seals were broken and the boxes opened in front of counting officials to ensure complete transparency.

With the introduction of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), this long and laborious process came to an end. Voters can simply press a button, and counting takes only minutes as data from the machines is downloaded quickly and accurately.

One such ballot box from the pre-EVM era has now become the highlight of the antique collection of Hakkim Maliyakkal, a 65-year-old antiquarian from Chirakkadavom, Kayamkulam, in Alappuzha district.