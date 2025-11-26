CPM unlikely to act against former TDB chief Padmakumar until chargesheet in Sabarimala gold case

PATHANAMTHITTA: The CPM is unlikely to initiate any immediate disciplinary action against former TDB president and party district committee member A Padmakumar, who was recently arrested in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

According to party sources, CPM state secretary M V Govindan made it clear during the Pathanamthitta district committee meeting on Tuesday that any strong action would only follow the submission of the chargesheet.

“Those who were entrusted with responsibilities failed to uphold the party’s values,” Govindan reportedly remarked, referring to Padmakumar. He pointed out that while N Vasu was a government employee, Padmakumar held a position solely on the trust placed in him by the party.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Govindan reiterated that the party has taken a firm stance on the Sabarimala gold theft case. “Not a single granule of Ayyappa’s gold will be lost. If anyone in the CPM is proven to have been involved, the party will not spare them,” he told reporters, adding that the matter was not officially included in Tuesday’s meeting agenda, which focused on election preparations.