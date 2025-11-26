CPM worker, LDF candidate among two sentenced to 20 years for decade-old Payyannur bomb attack

KANNUR: Two CPM workers, including the LDF candidate at Mattammal division in Payyannur in the LSG election, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs 2.5 lakh each after being found guilty in a decade-old bomb attack case. Nandakumar T C V, and V K Nishad, both 35 years old, were convicted for hurling a bomb at a police team near Madathumpadi Junction road in Payyanur in August 2012. The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court pronounced the sentence following their conviction on Monday.

The attack was carried out on August 1, 2012, in protest against the arrest of then CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan in connection with the murder of Aryil Shukoor. The police officers were returning after verifying reports that Youth Congress worker Rupesh was being assaulted during the protest.

As the officers were going to the spot, four people arrived on two bikes, with Nishad and Nandakumar riding on one of them, and hurled a steel bomb at the back of a police jeep. Fortunately, the bomb did not explode, and it was safely defused later. The police had, meanwhile, found the bomb to be a locally-made steel device.

Though Midhun A, 38, and Kripesh K V, 36, the other accused in the case, were arrested, they were acquitted as the police failed to prove their identity in court, said public prosecutor Adv U Rameshan.