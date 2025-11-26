‘Don’t file FIRs, please' says comedian Abish Mathew

Long before he became one of the most recognisable comedy voices, Abish Mathew was a radio jockey in Delhi — a young man with an instinct for humour. From there came the YouTube hits, comedy clubs, the specials, the tours, Comicstaan, Son of Abish, improv sets, sketch videos, and an evolving stage persona that refuses to sit still. Abish has never been just a stand-up; he is a host, writer, performer and creator who is constantly evolving.
He recently brought his latest set, Abish Mathew and His Many Talents: Part Two, to Kochi. We sat down to chat the next morning after the performance. When I walked into the venue, he was already hunched over his iPad, stylus in hand — replaying the previous night’s recording and marking every response. Where the audience laughed, where they chuckled or applauded, and where a joke didn’t quite land. It was an almost surgical review of the art of laughter — and perhaps the most fitting snapshot of a performer who is constantly fine-tuning himself.
In this chat, Abish opened up about discovering clowning, the science of humour, the ‘chilling’ effect on comedy today, and the emotional weight of drawing from personal history.
Excerpts:
What do you prefer calling yourself — artist, comedian, something else?
I honestly don’t know. My music teacher once told me that you don’t define your own genre; the audience tells you what you are. Your job is to create in the moment. So, we are nothing but references of things we love. And if we merge them, we become unique.
If someone calls me an artist, I’ll happily take it. But I personally prefer ‘freelancer’ as that identity keeps me accountable. It reminds me of discipline, deadlines and employment.
In any creative field, you need ‘one for the kitchen, one for the soul’. Art should feed your spirit, but something must also pay the bills. I’ve been fortunate that my passion became my profession, but timing mattered. If YouTube hadn’t happened when it did, or if that whole wave with AIB, Vir (Das), hadn’t come at the time, I might have ended up in an advertising agency.
What brought you to clowning?
I had first discovered clowning years ago through Cirque du Soleil on YouTube. David Shiner, Mila Uesoft… clowns who could make an audience the centre of the show without saying a word. As I grew up, I found stand-up, later improv, and forgot about clowning.
A workshop in Mumbai by Pyotr Sikovar (Furioso) re-ignited something. His idea of ‘the flop’ blew my mind — going with an idea, letting it fail, and staying in the failure. The audience roots for you precisely because you never succeed. The power dynamic is beautiful.
You recently went to Norway to explore clowning. How was that experience?
The Norway Clown Camp was a month-long residency on a farm with 15–20 people from around the world. Philip Burgers (Dr Brown) taught us. He is someone I’d admired for years. Seeing him in person and learning the importance of making eye contact with the audience, being vulnerable and uncomfortable — all of it changed something in me. I feel more fearless on stage now.
Is this why clowning has become important to you?
Absolutely. Clowning forces me to keep quiet. That’s my new challenge — can I make an audience laugh in silence?
But even clowning will flirt with political incorrectness. The goal is not to test limits but to understand: both the comedian and the audience are flawed.
You also study comedy. Do you like calling yourself a nerd?
I’m a comedy nerd, 100%. Before I touched the stage, I was obsessively researching comedy. I get very excited when someone writes a bit, and I become curious to know how did they think of it. From all the interactions I have had with other comedians, I have realised that, many of the jokes weren’t written on paper — they happened serendipitously— maybe because of something an audience member said or it just came to them as a thought on stage.
Is that true for you too?
Yes. Earlier, I believed a joke had to be perfect before I went on stage. Now I write diligently, but I also allow discovery. I talk to myself in the mirror, rehearse jokes and review every set. If something works accidentally, I make a note of it so it’s not lost.
Recently, a joke about men and women dancing or moving their pelvis differently at sangeet ceremonies worked three times in a row. I don’t know if it’s a good joke yet — but I’ll explore it until it proves itself or fails.
Do concepts like ‘theories of humour’ influence you?
Very much. Superiority theory, surprise theory... Recently, I learnt about benign violations. It was introduced to me by Viggo Venn (who won Britain’s Got Talent), a world-renowned clown. Benign violation is humour that ‘violates’ softly, just enough to be funny but not offensive. Like the pelvis joke. My hope is that even my parents would laugh — that is the sweet spot. Push beyond that, and it stops being benign; it just becomes crass.
In recent years, comedians have been targeted frequently. Do you feel it’s becoming more difficult to be a comedian today?
Yes. There’s the chilling effect. Someone explained it to me like this: once, being homosexual was illegal, but the police won’t come to your house to check. Still, the fear shaped who you are outside your house. That same chilling effect has seeped into comedy. Some comedians boldly say, ‘I will talk anyway,’ and you admire that courage. You aspire to get there. But if you don’t have financial, legal or network support, especially in India, what happens to you?
It’s absolutely okay to disagree with something I said or did. Just don’t file FIRs, please. Vent it out. Come threaten me on Instagram DM, and I will understand. Or maybe block you (laughs).
It’s not just comedians — the audience has changed too. There’s this cultural shift of, ‘If I can’t say it, then you can’t say it.’ Most people catch themselves doing it and stop themselves from acting on it. Ideally, scrutiny should go towards hate speech — not jokes — but that’s not how it plays out. So you end up doing family-friendly humour even when you want to talk about bigger things.
Do you feel freer in Kerala?
100%. The audience here shares a similar social and political mindset. Not identical views — just an openness. We grew up not understanding politics, but this is the age where we finally speak about the country a little bit, right? There are comics who do it more confidently than I do, and I hope to get there. Kerala gives me that space.
Also, Kerala laughs at political humour in a way few other places do. It’s cultural. I grew up in Delhi, but I used to watch Munshi. Political commentary has been part of humour here for decades. So there were bold artists before us.
When I know the audience is my audience, whether it’s Kerala or Gujarat, I can be open. If it’s a corporate gig or a festival, where I don’t know who’s coming, I have to be more careful, not just for me, but for the organisers too.
You’ve performed a song in one of your sets, which revealed the story behind your name. A combination of your older brothers’ names (Anish+Binish). There was so much grief in it (since Binish passed away before you were born), how did that song come about?
During the lockdown, I was alone and had creative space. In that silence I discovered things about myself. I realised that writing lyrics or rhymes makes you more intentional than when you’re just clicking keys on a keyboard. So I wrote a draft and almost forgot about it.
Then Spoken Fest asked me to perform. A poet-artist friend, Shantanu, heard it and told me to develop it. So I did a spoken-word version.
Later, when I did Abish Mathew and His Many Talents, I included a 10-minute piece of that, because quite a few people encouraged me to do so. It didn’t fit a stand-up show; it’s quite a downer. So I added it somewhere in the middle.
That piece makes me emotional. There are times I almost choke up. I had to practice to control it — because if I cried on stage repeatedly, it would look like self-obsession. The special I’m releasing ends with that song and the guitar part I added mirrors how I felt.
What’s next?
I am working on a new bit, a special in development. I do want to talk about what this love is. what it is like to be married, why does one need to be married. But I haven't gotten there yet. I have just been able to get to a point where I am talking about my experiences of love. Now that might become a separate special, before that I need to spend a little bit more time with myself on these things.
Now, being married twice, there’s insight there. Life is very different now. I see myself as two different people with two different people. And I think: ‘Oh my God, Abish. You are the problem!’
I want to talk about my married life through my lens. It will be challenging but worth it. It will be about me, my insecurity, which I know many men will relate to. That’s what I want to tackle in this bit.