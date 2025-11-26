‘Don’t file FIRs, please' says comedian Abish Mathew

Long before he became one of the most recognisable comedy voices, Abish Mathew was a radio jockey in Delhi — a young man with an instinct for humour. From there came the YouTube hits, comedy clubs, the specials, the tours, Comicstaan, Son of Abish, improv sets, sketch videos, and an evolving stage persona that refuses to sit still. Abish has never been just a stand-up; he is a host, writer, performer and creator who is constantly evolving.



He recently brought his latest set, Abish Mathew and His Many Talents: Part Two, to Kochi. We sat down to chat the next morning after the performance. When I walked into the venue, he was already hunched over his iPad, stylus in hand — replaying the previous night’s recording and marking every response. Where the audience laughed, where they chuckled or applauded, and where a joke didn’t quite land. It was an almost surgical review of the art of laughter — and perhaps the most fitting snapshot of a performer who is constantly fine-tuning himself.



In this chat, Abish opened up about discovering clowning, the science of humour, the ‘chilling’ effect on comedy today, and the emotional weight of drawing from personal history.

Excerpts: