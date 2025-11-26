Frustration, exhaustion, poor pay drive young Kerala doctors away, sparking debate on burnout

KOZHIKODE: For years, Kerala has proudly celebrated its brilliant young doctors, the NEET rank-holders, the ones who spent sleepless nights chasing a profession built on service, sacrifice and prestige. But in recent months, a different narrative has begun to emerge on social media — stories about the frustration and exhaustion— triggering an emotional, sometimes uncomfortable, debate across the state.

At the centre of this growing storm are a series of personal videos by young doctors who chose to step away from the profession after years of hard study. Their confessions — raw, vulnerable and at times painfully honest — have forced Kerala to confront questions it has long avoided: Are young doctors being undervalued? Is the system exploiting their dedication? Or is the new generation simply unwilling to accept the hardships older doctors once embraced as part of the job?

The debate took shape when Afriyna Ashraf and Irfana Ibrahim, both popular social media influencers, posted videos about why they walked away from their careers. Their accounts hit a nerve and drew overwhelming public response, revealing not only the hidden struggles of junior doctors but also the sharp generational divide within the medical community.

After completing her MBBS, Afriyna began working in a private hospital in Bengaluru, where her salary was less than Rs 40,000 a month. In a city where rent itself could swallow half that amount, she found survival difficult. But the greater strain, she says, was the workload often equivalent to two doctors’ responsibilities. “If it was truly a one-person job, I would have stayed,” she said, adding that the constant pressure eroded her mental health. She has since moved into creative work and says she is happier than she has been in years.