In Tripunithura, BJP hopes for a saffron tide, CPM confident of 3.0

KOCHI: Caught between the remnants of royal heritage and the challenges of democracy, Tripunithura has been craving for development for decades. Narrow roads, traffic snarl ups, drinking water scarcity and lack of proper waste disposal plans add to the woes of the town, which was once the capital of the princely state of Kochi.

After the formation of Tripunithura municipality in 1980, the CPM-led LDF ruled for three decades until the UDF wrested power in 2010. The CPM returned to power in 2015 and has completed the second consecutive term, albeit with the support of the UDF.

With the extension of Kochi Metro to Tripunithura railway station, the municipality had proposed to transform the area into an integrated transit hub by shifting the bus terminal to the area and interconnecting the railway and metro stations. However, the project needed major investment. A few months ago, the GCDA informed the government that it was ready to prepare a detailed project report, but the state is yet to grant approval.

“The LDF managed to make the municipality financially stable. Still, we need government support to implement the bus terminal project as we have to acquire four acres of land. During the third term, we plan to establish Kudumbashree industrial units in all wards and market their products, and will implement a complete waste disposal plan. The new administration will bring out a progress report on our manifesto every year,” said CPM leader S Madhusoodanan.

BJP leader K V S Haridas said the situation favours his party. “Despite the presence of rebel candidates, the BJP had 17 members in the previous council.