It’s raining young leaders in Kerala's local body elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The youth and student organisations of the CPM outnumber other political groups in the number of leaders contesing in this local body elections. With the withdrawal of nominations concluding, the DYFI and SFI together have 1,473 members contesting on CPM ticket. Around 1,141 candidates are from Congress’ youth and student organisations, the Youth Congress and KSU. CPI’s AISF and IUML’s Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) have 14 and 47 leaders, respectively, in the fray.
DYFI has the most candidates at 1,413. They include two central committee members and 22 state committee members. There are eight women on the list. Across all levels, 996 DYFI candidates are in the fray in grama panchayats, followed by 165 in block panchayats, 38 in district panchayats, 184 in municipalities and 30 in corporations.
“Youth representation is crucial in local governance, and it is the Left, particularly the CPM, that consistently ensures meaningful opportunities for young people,” said DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj. Though the final tally of candidates from YC is not ready, an estimated 1,060 candidates are contesting on the Congress symbol. They include 40 state office-bearers and several national secretaries. Nine women have been fielded.
“We have fielded candidates from the current and previous state committees, including those from the earlier body led by Shafi Parambil,” said YC state president O J Janeesh. “Although we believe more leaders should have been accommodated, the political context required the party to weigh several considerations.”
The KSU has been allotted 81 seats, including one for a transgender candidate, the lone contestant from the community. There are 22 state committee members and 59 assembly-level office-bearers in the list. As many as 60 candidates are from the SFI.
Maintaining that voters never raised concern about their political inexperience during campaigning, SFI state committee member P Thajuddeen, the LDF candidate from Kozhikode district panchayat’s Nadapuram division, said his political journey with the organisation had given him ample experience to work for people’s welfare.
KSU Thiruvananthapuram district vice-president Vyshna Suresh, the UDF’s candidate for Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s Muttada ward, opined that student leaders contesting in the elections can perform better, thanks to their background in campus politics. Hoping that the ‘new gen’ politicians will bring in refreshing and advanced views in politics for the public, Vyshna said this generation shift will help mould better leaders for tomorrow.
CPI’s candidate in the Konni division of Pathanamthitta district panchayat and AISF state president Bibin Abraham felt the increased participation of youngsters could be because of the party’s evaluation that the young leaders are critically needed in certain areas.
Ayisha Banu P H, the first woman state vice-president of MSF who is contesting from the Pookkottur division of Malappuram district panchayat, said the new trend can help reduce the apolitical stand seen among youngsters.
None from ABVP
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has not fielded any candidates, in line with RSS’ policy of not sending its organisational workers in electoral contests. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has seven state office-bearers, five state committee members and eight district presidents in the race. Two women BJYM leaders are contesting as BJP candidates
MYL fields 3 women leaders
The Muslim Youth League (MYL) has nominated three women leaders – national secretaries Mufeeda Thasni (Kannur district panchayat) and Najma Thabsheera (Kozhikode corporation), and state secretary Fathima Thahilliya (Kozhikode corporation). National V-P Sajid Naduvannoor is contesting in Kozhikode district panchayat.