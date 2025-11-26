It’s raining young leaders in Kerala's local body elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The youth and student organisations of the CPM outnumber other political groups in the number of leaders contesing in this local body elections. With the withdrawal of nominations concluding, the DYFI and SFI together have 1,473 members contesting on CPM ticket. Around 1,141 candidates are from Congress’ youth and student organisations, the Youth Congress and KSU. CPI’s AISF and IUML’s Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) have 14 and 47 leaders, respectively, in the fray.

DYFI has the most candidates at 1,413. They include two central committee members and 22 state committee members. There are eight women on the list. Across all levels, 996 DYFI candidates are in the fray in grama panchayats, followed by 165 in block panchayats, 38 in district panchayats, 184 in municipalities and 30 in corporations.

“Youth representation is crucial in local governance, and it is the Left, particularly the CPM, that consistently ensures meaningful opportunities for young people,” said DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj. Though the final tally of candidates from YC is not ready, an estimated 1,060 candidates are contesting on the Congress symbol. They include 40 state office-bearers and several national secretaries. Nine women have been fielded.

“We have fielded candidates from the current and previous state committees, including those from the earlier body led by Shafi Parambil,” said YC state president O J Janeesh. “Although we believe more leaders should have been accommodated, the political context required the party to weigh several considerations.”

The KSU has been allotted 81 seats, including one for a transgender candidate, the lone contestant from the community. There are 22 state committee members and 59 assembly-level office-bearers in the list. As many as 60 candidates are from the SFI.