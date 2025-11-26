Kerala BJP turns help desk success into poll pitch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has pushed the performance of its statewide help desks to the forefront of its election messaging, making it one of the main topics in the current campaign. Senior leaders, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, have recently begun highlighting that the party resolved nearly 38,000 petitions through its “Vikasitha Bharat” help desks launched in June.

According to party leaders, the help desk initiative has now become a central narrative in campaign speeches, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, and will be expanded to other districts. The BJP claims the state government’s “CM with Me” help desk, introduced in September, was launched in response to the BJP model gaining traction.

“We also started regular interactive sessions at the state headquarters. Many people presented their issues at our ‘Meet the Leader’ help desks. The performance of the help desks is now one of the main topics in our campaign to show we stand for politics of performance,” a BJP leader said.

Party insiders said the helpdesks handled issues related to central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Insurance, and Mudra Loans, along with state welfare schemes and civic complaints. Several BJP candidates in the local body polls have begun foregrounding this achievement as a key campaign plank.

However, the Left dismissed BJP’s claims. “Thirty-eight thousand petitions is a small figure. Our team would have cleared far more. This is not going to become a major political issue,” a CPM leader said.

Congress leaders, already facing public backlash over the controversy surrounding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, also downplayed BJP’s claims. “These are just statements. Let them reveal who actually benefited,” a Congress leader said.