Kerala seeks urgent release of pending SSK funds as RTE, support for disabled children face strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has written to the Centre seeking urgent disbursal of pending funds under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) project, especially those relating to implementation of the Right To Education (RTE) Act and assistance for differently-abled children.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that of the Rs 1,158 crore of pending Central funds under SSK, Rs 408 crore relates to various services under the RTE Act and assistance for differently-abled students. He said that a fresh proposal has been given to the Centre to release funds under the two heads immediately.

The minister said the Centre had not allotted any funds for the past two-and-a-half years through SSK. After a long gap, the funds were released this month. However, of the Rs 456 crore sanctioned for 2025-26 fiscal, only the first instalment of Rs 92.41 crore has been disbursed.

Sivankutty said funds received under the RTE Act cover essential needs such as free uniforms, textbooks, hostel expenses and travel allowances for children from SC/ST categories. Training for children of migrant labourers, hostel expenses for girl students, school maintenance, and other essential requirements are also being met with the same funds.

He noted that a total of 169 autism centres were functioning in the state under SSK with each centre providing services to an average of 60 children. Currently, 6,870 staff members, including teachers, are working under SKK and during the past two-and-a-half years, the state government ensured the programme continued uninterrupted and that employees received their salaries on time, even without any Central assistance.

The minister also accused the state BJP leadership and Union ministers from the state of intervening at the Centre to block funds owed to Kerala.